Photo exhibition showcases Ho Chi Minh City’s 50 years of growth

A photo exhibition opened in Ho Chi Minh City on June 29 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the city of Saigon–Gia Dinh officially renamed after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 – 2026).

A view of a photo exhibition opened in Ho Chi Minh City on June 29, 2026, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the city of Saigon–Gia Dinh officially renamed after President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

A photo exhibition opened in Ho Chi Minh City on June 29 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the city of Saigon–Gia Dinh officially renamed after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 – 2026).

More than a display of photographs and archival materials, the event serves as an epic narrative, vividly retracing the city’s more than 300-year journey of exploration, development and defence, alongside five decades of achievements under the name Ho Chi Minh City.

A total of 185 rare documentary photographs are on display at Chi Lang Park and along Dong Khoi and Ly Tu Trong streets in Sai Gon ward. The collection reflects the resilience of Saigon–Gia Dinh through major historical milestones, from uprisings in the late 19th century to the Nam Ky uprising in 1940, the Southern resistance movement in 1945, and culminating in the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign and the Great 1975 Spring Victory, which led to the liberation of the South and national reunification.

The exhibition also highlights the city’s accomplishments in infrastructure development, socio-economic progress, international integration, external relations, cultural and tourism exchanges, national defence and security, and efforts to preserve and promote Vietnamese cultural identity. It pays tribute to individuals whose quiet dedication and acts of generosity have contributed to shaping a civilised, modern and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City over the past 50 years.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong said the exhibition would help residents gain a deeper understanding of and pride in the local traditions, encouraging appreciation of the past while reinforcing responsibility for the present and future.

He called on officials, Party members and citizens, particularly younger generations, to continue preserving and promoting the values of the city, while striving in study, work, innovation and public service to help build an increasingly modern, civilised and caring land worthy of bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh.

He also expressed his hope that locals would carry forward pride in the city’s distinguished heritage and nurture aspirations to contribute to its continued development in the new era.

VNA