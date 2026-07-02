3D mapping performance celebrates 50th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh City

On the evening of July 1, in front of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee headquarters, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports organized an artistic performance and a mapping projection show themed "Innovation and Integration."

A spectacular 3D mapping performance celebrates the 50th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh City being honored to bear the name of President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 – 2026).

Attending the program were Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong; Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong, along with leaders of municipal departments, agencies, socio-political organizations, and the armed forces, as well as city residents and international visitors.

After the orchestral performances, thousands of spectators enjoyed the 8-minute 3D mapping light show, Echoes of Dai Viet, produced by Eclips Pictures – Centek of Vietnam. The spectacular projection transformed the entire façade of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee headquarters into a vibrant visual canvas, vividly showcasing the richness of Vietnam's traditional culture and artistic heritage.

Guiding the audience through this immersive visual journey was an original soundtrack created exclusively for the performance, blending the distinctive sounds of Vietnam's traditional musical instruments with contemporary electronic music to create a unique audiovisual experience.

A special segment of Echoes of Dai Viet was dedicated to commemorating the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh City being honored to bear the name of President Ho Chi Minh. Through a compelling fusion of imagery, light, and music, the segment retraced the city's remarkable transformation over the past five decades, serving as a tribute to its history while affirming the enduring vitality and aspirations of the city that proudly bears Uncle Ho's name.

The program continued with the 12-minute 3D mapping light show, The Era of Rising, presented in three chapters—Openness, Convergence, and Integration—offering audiences a captivating audiovisual journey that reflected Ho Chi Minh City's dynamic spirit and vision for the future.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh