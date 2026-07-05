2026 Festival for Peace officially opens in Quang Tri

The 2026 Festival for Peace under the theme "From Memory to the Future—Quang Tri for Peace" officially opened at the Hien Luong-Ben Hai historical relic site in Quang Tri Province on July 4.

The event was organized by the Quang Tri Provincial People's Committee, in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The highlight of the opening ceremony was a grand artistic performance comprising three chapters: "The Flow of Memory," "The Light of Peace," and "A World in Harmony." The program combined modern performance technology with immersive sound and lighting effects, a live-action stage production, and a high-altitude fireworks display.

The performance retraced the journey from the memories of war to the aspirations for peace, solidarity, and development of Quang Tri Province in particular and Vietnam as a whole.

An art performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang emphasized that, for the Vietnamese people, peace is not only an aspiration but also a sacred value, earned through the blood, sacrifices, and immense contributions of previous generations.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that standing on the historic land of Quang Tri, alongside the Ben Hai River, the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, and the national martyrs' cemeteries, people gain an even deeper appreciation of the value of peace and greater gratitude for those who devoted their youth and gave their lives for the nation's independence, freedom, and reunification.

He also commended Quang Tri Province's initiative to develop the Festival for Peace into a cultural event of national significance with the ambition of gradually expanding its international reach.

An art performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The 2026 Festival for Peace will take place from April to December, featuring a wide range of activities, including commemorative events honoring those who sacrificed for the nation, cultural and artistic programs, sporting events, tourism promotion, investment connectivity, trade promotion, and community initiatives, all conveying the message of peace, friendship, and development.

One of the festival's signature events will be the candle-lighting ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day, to be held on the evening of July 26 at martyrs' cemeteries and memorial houses across Quang Tri Province, along with a floating lantern ceremony on the Thach Han River in tribute to the nation's fallen heroes and martyrs.

Through the festival's series of events, Quang Tri will continue to spread the message of peace, friendship, and development from a land once scarred by the ravages of war to people across Vietnam and the international community.

A large crowd of local residents and visitors attend the opening artistic program. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh