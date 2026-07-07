Korean star arrives in Vietnam for new film premiere

South Korean actor Lee Yi Kyung has arrived in Vietnam to attend the premiere of the feature film titled "Me oi, ve nha" (Mom, Come Home).

South Korean actor Lee Yi Kyung attends the premiere of the feature film titled "Me oi, ve nha" (Mom, Come Home).

Held on the evening of July 6 in Ho Chi Minh City, the event offered an intimate cinematic celebration filled with warmth and a wide range of emotions.

The premiere was attended by cast members, including Hoang Yen Chibi and Minh Ha.

After spending time working and filming in Vietnam, Lee Yi Kyung said that what impressed him most was the sincerity, friendliness, and positive energy of the Vietnamese people, especially the younger generation.

Meanwhile, Hoang Yen Chibi revealed that her character shares many similarities with her own life, as both have a passion for singing and dream of becoming singers in South Korea. To fully immerse herself in the role, she spent three months learning Korean to deliver her dialogue naturally and communicate more effectively with the international production team.

South Korean actor Lee Yi Kyung and Vietnamese actress Hoang Yen Chibi

"Mom, Come Home" follows the story of Huy Hoang, portrayed by Lee Yi Kyung, a Korean man who was abandoned in his homeland as an infant. He is fortunately taken in and raised by his Vietnamese adoptive mother, Diem Hanh, played by Minh Ha.

After his mother's passing, burdened by a deep sense of regret and determined to fulfill her final wish of returning to her roots, Hoang unexpectedly comes to the aid of Diem My, portrayed by Hoang Yen Chibi, a young singer whose passion for music is matched only by her struggles to make ends meet in South Korea. Together, they embark on a heartfelt journey to bring Diem Hanh back to Vietnam after her death.

The film is scheduled for nationwide release on July 10, screening in cinemas across Vietnam.

By Hai Duy - Translated by Kim Khanh