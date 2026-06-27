Ho Chi Minh City honors 168 exemplary families on Vietnam Family Day

The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union honored 168 exemplary families at the 2026 Happy Family Festival on June 27.

The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union held the 2026 Happy Family Festival at the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Cultural House in Tan My Ward under the theme "Happy Families – A Prosperous Nation", marking the 25th anniversary of Vietnam Family Day (June 28, 2001–2026).

During the event, the union honored 168 exemplary cultural and happy families for their contributions to community development and the preservation of Vietnamese family values.

The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union honors 168 exemplary cultural and happy families during the 2026 Happy Family Festival.

Speaking at the festival, Ms. Le Thi Kim Thu, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, said that building and sustaining happy families in the digital age requires understanding, shared responsibility and strong life skills, adding that happy families are the foundation of a civilized, modern and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the union, the 168 honored families have made significant contributions to the organization's activities, promoted cultural values, raised well-rounded children and actively participated in patriotic campaigns in their local communities while preserving and promoting the traditional values of the Vietnamese family.

Teams attend the cooking contest during the Happy Family Festival.

As part of the festival, the Women's Union organized the cooking competition, attracting more than 100 teams. The event aimed to encourage shared family responsibilities, promote gender equality and foster happy households.

The organizers also launched a photo contest, inviting families to share memorable moments and stories celebrating love and togetherness.

A panel discussion on "Happy Families in a New Era" gave participants an opportunity to exchange experiences and discuss ways to strengthen family bonds amid the challenges of modern life.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong