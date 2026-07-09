HCMC to offer free film screenings to mark War Invalids and Martyrs Day

Ho Chi Minh City will host free movie screenings at 57 cinema complexes as part of a nationwide film week commemorating the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day, honoring those who contributed to the nation's revolutionary cause.

From July 22 to 24, 57 cinema complexes across Ho Chi Minh City will simultaneously hold free screenings as part of the Film Week marking the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026).

57 cinemas in Ho Chi Minh City are offering free screenings during the Film Week commemorating July 27th. Source: Vietnam Film Department.

The event is part of a nationwide Film Week organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to honor people who made contributions to the revolution while promoting historical values and the tradition of patriotism to the public.

According to the plan, each cinema complex in Ho Chi Minh City will offer two free screenings per day during the three-day program for veterans, people who rendered services to the revolution and their families, members of the armed forces, youth union members, young people, pupils, students, and the general public.

The selected films are state-commissioned productions with strong ideological and artistic value, depicting the history of the revolutionary struggle, wars to defend the nation, and the image of Vietnamese soldiers through different periods. The lineup includes Dung Dot (Don't Burn), Mui Co Chay (The Scent of Burning Grass), Nhung Nguoi Viet Huyen Thoai (The Legend Makers), Duong Xuyen Rung (Forest Crossroad), Truyen Thuyet Ve Quan Tien (The Legend of Quan Tien), and Binh Minh Do (Red Dawn).

In Ho Chi Minh City, the opening ceremony for the Southern region will be held on the evening of July 22, featuring the film Chi Tu Hau (Mrs. Tu Hau). The program will also include a seminar titled Creating Films on Revolutionary Traditions in a New Era – Preserving and Promoting the Legacy of Vietnamese Revolutionary Cinema, along with audience exchanges with directors, artists, and actors.

Nationwide, the Film Week will run from July 21 to 28, with the participation of 195 commercial cinema complexes, the state-owned theater system, and mobile screening teams. The program will prioritize screenings in remote areas, border regions, islands, and communities with limited access to cinema.

The national opening ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on July 21 at the National Cinema Center in Hanoi, with Dung Dot (Don't Burn) selected as the opening film. In the Central region, the opening ceremony will be held on the evening of July 23 in Ha Tinh, featuring Thanh Am Vuot Dai Duong (Echoes Across the Ocean). On July 24, a delegation of artists will travel to Quang Tri for audience exchanges, film screenings, and local tribute activities.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan