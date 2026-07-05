Movie "Hijacked" wins major victory at Da Nang Asian Film Festival 2026

The film titled “Tu Chien Tren Khong” (Hijacked) scooped major awards at the 4th Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF IV), which concluded at the Ariyana International Convention Center in Da Nang City on the evening of July 4.

The film titled “Tu Chien Tren Khong” (Hijacked) scoops major awards at the 4th Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF IV). (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, "Hijacked" won the award for Best Vietnamese Feature Film, while actor Thai Hoa received the Best Leading Actor award for his performance in the film.

The closing and awards ceremony saw the presence of Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh.

At DANAFF IV, numerous awards were presented to outstanding films and individuals across the festival's two competition categories.

In the Vietnamese film competition, screenwriter Oscar Duong won the Best Screenplay award for “Bay Tien” (Money Trap); actor Thai Hoa received the Best Actor award for "Hijacked"; actress Viet Huong won Best Actress for “Cuc Vang Cua Ngoai” (Grandma's Treasure); and director Duong Minh Chien was named Best Director for “Truy Tim Long Dien Huong” (Fish, Fists and Ambergris).

The film “Truy Tim Long Dien Huong” (Fish, Fists and Ambergris) also received the Special Jury Prize. The Best Vietnamese Feature Film award went to "Hijacked".

The closing and awards ceremony sees the presence of Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan. (Photo: SGGP)

In the Asian film competition, screenwriter Zhuo Kailuo won the Best Screenplay award for "Poor Taxi"; actor Caner Cindoruk received the Best Actor award for "Salvation"; actress Kirti Kulhari won Best Actress for "Full Plate"; and director Emin Alper was named Best Director for "Salvation".

The movie “Numb” received the Special Jury Prize, while “Full Plate” was honored with the Best Asian Feature Film award.

In addition, “Hen Em Ngay Nhat Thuc” (Meet Me at the Eclipse), directed by Le Thien Vien, won the Audience Choice Award for Favorite Vietnamese Film. The film “Roid,” directed by Mejbaur Rahman Sumon of Bangladesh, received the Critics' Award for Outstanding Asian Film, while “Mua Do” (Red Rain), directed by Dang Thi Thai Huyen, was honored with the NETPAC Award for Best Vietnamese Film.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Association of Film Promotion and Development Ngo Phuong Lan, director of DANAFF IV, speaks at the closing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Association of Film Promotion and Development, Ngo Phuong Lan, director of DANAFF IV, said that this year's festival had continued to expand in both scale and development orientation. It introduced a range of new professional activities, including DANAFF Talents, the Project Incubator, the Script Workshop, advanced training courses, and, notably, the inaugural DANAFF Industry Days.

Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People's Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi said DANAFF IV had created an open and professional platform for cinema, helping affirm the film industry as a creative industry, a bridge for cultural exchange, and an effective channel for promoting the images of Vietnam and Da Nang to the international community.

The festival offered a remarkable cinematic showcase, featuring more than 100 films from 30 countries and territories across nearly 200 screenings. It brought together more than 1,000 delegates and guests, including nearly 300 international participants, and attracted tens of thousands of moviegoers.

Screenwriter Oscar Duong wins the Best Screenplay award. (Photo: SGGP)

Actress Viet Huong wins the Best Actress award. (Photo: SGGP)

Director Emin Alper wins the Best Director award. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang City Le Ngoc Quang present the Best Asian Feature Film award. (Photo: SGGP)

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By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh