Fourth Da Nang Asian Film Festival officially kicks off

The 4th Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF IV) officially kicked off in Da Nang City on the evening of June 28.

Da Nang Asian Film Festival brings together leading figures from the global film industry. (Photo: SGGP)

Running through July 4, DANAFF IV has attracted more than 1,000 delegates and guests from Vietnam and abroad, including many prominent figures from the Asian and Hollywood film industries.

In the competition section, the festival features 13 Asian films and 11 Vietnamese films competing for awards. It also presents the "Panorama of Asian Cinema" programme, showcasing 21 films, and the "Vietnamese Cinema Today" programme with 26 films, along with a range of special thematic screenings.

DANAFF IV has also expanded its film industry ecosystem through initiatives such as the Script Lab, DANAFF Industry Days, DANAFF's Cinephiles, and the DANAFF Exhibition Booth, creating opportunities to connect filmmakers, investors, businesses, and audiences.

Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra delivers her speech at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra emphasized that the festival reflects Vietnam's policy of recognizing culture as the spiritual foundation of society, an intrinsic source of strength, a form of soft power, and a key driver of sustainable development.

The Deputy Prime Minister called for continued improvements to policies and mechanisms for the development of the film industry, the building of a comprehensive cinematic ecosystem linked with culture, tourism and the creative industries, the nurturing of artists' creative aspirations, and the cultivation of a copyright-conscious audience.

According to Chairwoman of the Vietnam Association of Film Promotion and Development, Ngo Phuong Lan, DANAFF aims to serve as a bridge connecting Vietnamese cinema with the film industries of Asia and the wider world.

Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People's Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi said the city is striving to become a center for cultural and creative industries, with cinema playing a vital role in promoting Da Nang's image and enhancing its standing both nationally and internationally.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Association of Film Promotion and Development, Ngo Phuong Lan speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: sGGP)

Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People's Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: sGGP)

This year’s festival, themed “DANAFF—A Bridge from Asia to the World", will reflect its ambition to connect Vietnamese cinema with the region and the global film community.

The 4th Da Nang Asian Film Festival is positioned not only as an artistic film festival but also as a platform for promoting the film industry, bringing together activities focused on promotion, training, production, networking, and professional dialogue. The programs are designed to foster substantive, long-term cooperation, contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnamese cinema in an increasingly integrated global context.

South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook makes an appearance at the Da Nang Asian Film Festival.

Hollywood actress Jane Seymour graces the red carpet. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamese actors attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Kim Khanh