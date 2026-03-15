Digital monitoring and messaging strengthen election day in Ho Chi Minh City

From surveillance screens in Dien Hong Ward to text reminders in Tan Son Hoa Ward, authorities used digital tools to boost security and voter turnout.

Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard forces guide fishermen on accessing election information via a smartphone application. (Photo: SGGP/ Truc Giang)

Digital tools empower voters to stay informed, from sea to shore

At midday at sea, taking a break from casting nets, fisherman Pham Van Xiu from Long Hai Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, takes the opportunity to check his phone for updates on the election of National Assembly deputies for the 16th term and People's Council deputies at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

He said that on the commune's fanpage and the hamlet's Zalo group, the local government has posted the biographies and action programs of the candidates, the rights and obligations of voters, as well as instructions for voters to participate in voting. Residents were also guided to look up polling locations using online maps, scan QR codes to view informational materials, or complete personal verification procedures via the VNeID application.

“Thanks to this, even while at sea, I was still able to stay updated on information. When I returned to shore to vote, I also knew more about the candidates and the election process,” Mr. Xiu shared.

Beyond fishermen, other groups such as factory employees and shift workers are also accessing election information through digital platforms. Rather than waiting for community meetings or relying on neighborhood bulletin boards, workers can now obtain election-related updates directly on their mobile phones. In Neighborhood 11 of Binh Thanh Ward—an area with numerous boarding houses—Ms. Dao Thi Lan Phuong, Head of Neighborhood 11, organized in-person information sessions and guided residents on registering their polling locations via the VNeID application.

To support visually impaired voters, Binh Thanh Ward provides specialized audiobooks and Braille materials. Nguyen Van Thuong, a resident from Dong Thap Province temporarily living in the ward, noted that these resources—along with online audio broadcasts—enable visually impaired citizens to understand their rights and responsibilities, learn about candidates’ biographies and action programs, and make informed choices at the ballot box.

At the Dien Hong Ward People's Committee's Security and Order Monitoring Center, large screens displayed images of the 28 polling stations in the ward. Live images from the polling stations were continuously transmitted, allowing authorities to promptly grasp the actual situation, proactively handle any arising issues, and ensure security and order throughout the election process. Meanwhile, the Tan Son Hoa Ward Party Committee, in coordination with Mobifone Ho Chi Minh City, implemented a text messaging campaign to encourage voters to participate in the election. The system sent direct text messages to voters' phone numbers inviting them to vote. Through this, information about the election day was disseminated quickly, widely, and directly to each voter.

HCMC embraces digital technology to enhance election participation

Many localities in Ho Chi Minh City have increased the application of digital technology to improve the effectiveness of election propaganda. Thu Duc Ward uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create a virtual MC to introduce regulations related to the election. The regulations are presented in a visual and lively video format, making them more accessible to voters, especially young people. In addition, Thu Duc Ward integrates a digital map of the polling area on an online map platform. Through this, voters can view the shortest route to the polling station and directly access the profiles of candidates in their constituency.

Trung My Tay Ward also implemented a digital map application of polling stations early on. Residents only need to scan the QR code or access the link provided by the local authorities on the Ward's information pages to accurately identify their polling area. The digital map system integrates a navigation function to 41 polling areas in the ward.

According to Chairman Ho Minh Hoang of the Trung My Tay Ward People's Committee, the digital map helps people save time searching for polling locations, especially in densely populated areas or areas with complex street systems.

Meanwhile, in An Lac Ward, a dedicated election information website has been developed to provide comprehensive information related to the election. With just a few clicks, voters can find all the necessary information from the list of candidates, polling locations, checking personal voter information to the voting process.

Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee, commented that the application of digital technology in election propaganda and organization is an inevitable trend, helping to improve management efficiency and create favorable conditions for people to participate in exercising their civic rights.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan