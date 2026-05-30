HCMC launches healthcare program for one million workers

The program “Healthcare for One Million Trade Union Members and Workers in the City” was launched at the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Cultural Palace – Cu Chi Facility in Binh My Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, on May 30.

Female workers undergo health check-ups under the program. (Photo: SGGP)

The program, held by the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, in coordination with the City Department of Health, will run through September 30 and feature a wide range of free healthcare services, including medical examinations, health consultations, and disease screening activities for trade union members and workers across the city.

According to Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, Vo Khac Thai, health check-ups under the program will be organized flexibly at enterprises, industrial parks, export processing zones, or qualified healthcare facilities and hospitals. Priority will be given to conducting these activities outside regular working hours, including Saturdays and Sundays, to provide maximum convenience for workers while minimizing any disruption to business operations.

The program will prioritize female trade union members, workers employed in hazardous or strenuous working environments, and those who have not undergone a periodic health check-up within the past 12 months. It will also focus on members of trade unions, workers facing difficult circumstances, and employees directly engaged in production activities.

Workers will receive comprehensive health services, including clinical examinations, laboratory tests, X-ray screenings, disease prevention counseling, and early detection of occupational diseases as well as non-communicable diseases. Individuals diagnosed with health conditions will be provided with medical advice and referred to specialized hospitals for further treatment.

In addition, workers’ health information will be updated and integrated into the electronic health record system.

Immediately following the launch ceremony, more than 1,000 workers received health check-ups. In addition, workers were able to purchase essential goods at stabilized prices and were provided with free breakfast.

The healthcare program for one million workers is intended to effectively implement the Government’s policy on periodic health examinations and health screening for citizens under Directive No. 17/CT-TTg issued by the Prime Minister on organizing periodic health check-ups and free health screening programs for the public. It also serves to carry out Action Program No. 11/CTrHĐ-LDLD of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, which implements the directions of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on enhancing the role of trade unions in caring for and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of trade union members and workers in Ho Chi Minh City during the new development period.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh