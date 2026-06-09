100 outstanding blood donors in 2026 honored

A ceremony to honor 100 outstanding voluntary blood donors nationwide in 2026 took place in Hanoi on June 9, recognizing their life-saving contributions and promoting the continued growth of the country’s blood donation movement.

The event was jointly organized by the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, the Ministry of Health and the Vietnam Red Cross Society.

The event was attended by National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man; Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, who also serves as head of the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation; representatives of ministries and agencies; and exemplary blood donors from across the country.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan present certificates of merit to exemplary blood donors at the 2026 national recognition ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Minh Tran

Addressing the ceremony, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man emphasized that blood donation is not only a noble humanitarian act that helps save lives but also a vivid reflection of Vietnam’s longstanding tradition of solidarity, compassion and mutual support.

To ensure the sustainable growth of the voluntary blood donation movement, he urged the Ministry of Health and relevant agencies to develop a long-term strategy for humanitarian blood donation and effectively implement Politburo Resolution No. 72 on breakthrough measures to strengthen healthcare protection and improve public health.

He also called on the National Steering Committee to continue building a stable and sustainable pool of regular blood donors.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the ceremony honoring 100 outstanding voluntary blood donors nationwide in 2026. Photo: SGGP/ Minh Tran

The National Assembly Chairman highlighted the importance of accelerating digital transformation in donor management and blood supply coordination to ensure speed, accuracy and safety. He also stressed the need to diversify communication efforts, particularly those targeting younger generations, while continuing to recognize and reward outstanding individuals and organizations that contribute to the movement.

On this occasion, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man called on citizens, members of the armed forces and young people nationwide to actively participate in blood donation campaigns and encourage others to become regular donors, helping build a healthier, more compassionate and civilized society.

Earlier, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan expressed gratitude to blood donors across the country, describing the honorees as dedicated individuals who have quietly and consistently shared their precious blood to help save patients’ lives.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan addresses the ceremony honoring 100 outstanding voluntary blood donors nationwide in Hanoi on June 9. Photo: SGGP/ Minh Tran

According to the minister, blood donation has evolved beyond a simple charitable activity to become a meaningful cultural practice embraced by individuals and organizations throughout Vietnam. Each unit of donated blood not only serves as a lifeline for patients but also symbolizes compassion, solidarity and human kindness.

Before the ceremony, delegates representing the nation’s exemplary voluntary blood donors offered incense at the Hung Kings’ Temple. Photo: SGGP/ Minh Tran

100 honorees contribute more than 6,300 units of blood and platelets The 100 exemplary voluntary blood donors honored in 2026 have collectively donated 6,378 units of blood and platelets, averaging nearly 64 donations per person. Among them, resident Huynh Hai Binh of Hanoi recorded the highest number of donations, having donated blood and platelets 133 times. The oldest honoree was Le Thi Hanh, 60, from Dong Nai City, who has donated blood 46 times, while the youngest was Mai Xuan Tu, 24, from Nghe An Province, who has donated blood and platelets 68 times. Notably, seven individuals have donated blood and platelets more than 100 times, while 29 others have made between 70 and 99 donations.

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong