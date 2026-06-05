HCMC to inspect food safety at restaurants in hotels, shopping malls

In June, the HCMC Department of Food Safety will conduct inspections of more than 300 food service establishments, including restaurants located in hotels, shopping malls, and wedding banquet venues, to ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

A food service establishment in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety has issued a plan to inspect compliance with food safety regulations among food service establishments across the city. The inspection campaign will run from now until June 30.

Under the plan, inspections will be carried out at 311 food service establishments under the management of the health sector. The establishments subject to inspection include restaurants operating within hotels, food outlets in shopping malls, wedding banquet restaurants, as well as selected eateries and coffee shops.

Inspectors will focus on reviewing business registration certificates, food safety eligibility certificates (for establishments required to obtain such certification), as well as documents verifying the origin and traceability of ingredients, food products, and food additives.

In addition, they will examine records of the three-step food inspection process, assess compliance with food safety requirements at the establishments—including hygiene conditions, equipment, utensils, and personnel—and review relevant legal documentation and other matters as warranted by actual inspection requirements.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety, in addition to assessing compliance with food safety regulations, the inspection campaign aims to detect, prevent, and handle violations, thereby minimizing and preventing food safety incidents and contributing to the protection and improvement of public health.

The inspections will also help promptly identify and address shortcomings and weaknesses in state management of food safety, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of regulatory oversight in the sector.

By Giao Linh—Translated by Kim Khanh