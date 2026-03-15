Truong Sa Island joins nation in election day

Polling station No. 14 on Truong Sa Island opened this morning for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels with soldiers, residents, and fishermen proudly casting their ballots.

On March 15, in keeping with the nationwide atmosphere, polling station No. 14 on Truong Sa Island, part of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands in Truong Sa Special Zone, Khanh Hoa Province, held elections for the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

Officers, soldiers, and residents of Truong Sa Island in Truong Sa Special Zone during the election morning.

According to Pham Thanh Liem, Chairman of the People's Committee of Truong Sa Special Zone, this is the second time Truong Sa Island has held elections on the same day as the rest of the country, after 2021. Due to its geographical distance from the mainland and harsh weather conditions, preparations were carried out early to ensure that facilities and election materials reached voters on time.

Alongside officers, soldiers, and residents of the island, polling station No. 14 welcomed nearly 50 fishermen operating in nearby waters who came ashore to cast their ballots, ensuring that every eligible voter is able to fully exercise their civic rights and responsibilities.

On behalf of the local Election Committee, Lieutenant Colonel Vu Duc Quynh, Commander of Truong Sa, formally opened the election, outlining the regulations and polling procedures. He underscored that the event represents a significant political milestone for the nation—an essential responsibility of the Party, the people, and the armed forces. He further emphasized that the election on Truong Sa Island is not only a democratic exercise but also a testament to the self-governance rights of all voters living and working on the islands.

Today, each voter, through their ballots, chooses outstanding representatives, contributing to the realization of the goal of a strong nation, prosperous people, democracy, fairness, and civilization. Therefore, voters in polling station No. 14 are determined to exercise their rights and civic duties well, contributing to the success of the election of representatives to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

As a young soldier who recently arrived on the island to perform his duties in mid-2025, Corporal Nguyen Thanh An shared that this was his first time participating in an election, and he felt even more honored to be able to vote in Truong Sa Special Zone, a frontline outpost of the Fatherland in the middle of the ocean.

“I feel very proud, happy, and excited to be able to join voters nationwide in this national election day, exercising my rights and duties as a citizen in accordance with the Constitution and laws,” Corporal Nguyen Thanh An said.

Le Thi Minh Dieu, a resident living on Truong Sa Island, expressed her pride in fulfilling her rights and duties as a citizen. She hopes that the elected representatives will truly be virtuous and talented individuals, representing the will and aspirations of the people; continuing to focus on socio-economic development, strengthening national defense and security, and especially caring for the lives of soldiers and civilians in the Truong Sa Special Zone.

Lieutenant Colonel Tran Huy Phung, Political Officer of Truong Sa Island, said that to successfully carry out the election on the same day as the rest of the country, the Party Committee and the Command of the island focused on comprehensive leadership and guidance, preparing well in advance; with particular emphasis on visual propaganda and campaigning in diverse forms, suitable to the practical conditions on the island and the characteristics of the voters.

At the same time, duty and combat readiness remained a top priority. While ensuring that voters could exercise their rights and responsibilities, the island’s forces also organized patrols and observation missions, closely monitoring conditions in the air and at sea. Security and safety were maintained under all circumstances at this frontline of the Fatherland, contributing to the successful and absolutely secure conduct of national election day.

By Hieu Giang - Translated by Anh Quan