Dengue cases surge in Ho Chi Minh City as rainy season begins

HCDC reported 409 new dengue cases last week, bringing the city’s total to 18,136 this year, with health officials warning of heightened outbreak risks during the rainy season.

People receive dengue fever vaccines at a vaccination center in Ho Chi Minh City.

On June 11, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) reported that 409 cases of dengue fever were recorded across the city during the past week. The cumulative total of dengue fever cases since the beginning of the year has reached 18,136.

Communes and wards with high rates of dengue fever cases per 100,000 population include An Nhon Tay Commune, Tay Nam Ward, and Tay Thanh Ward.

According to Dr. Le Hong Nga, Deputy Director of HCDC, the city has officially entered the rainy season (from June to November). The hot and humid weather conditions, combined with increased rainfall, create favorable conditions for mosquitoes to breed, raising the risk of widespread outbreaks and placing significant pressure on the healthcare system.

Notably, this year's epidemiological picture indicates that the risk of infection exists across all age groups rather than being concentrated solely among children. Many cases have progressed in a complex manner, leading to multi-organ failure due to public negligence, self-medication, or delayed hospital admission. Beyond the health burden and potential post-dengue complications, the cost of treating a severe case can range from VND120 million (about US$4,700) to VND720 million, placing a significant financial strain on affected families.

Dr. Le Hong Nga said that anyone is at risk of contracting dengue fever, recommending that prevention must be implemented through a combination of multiple solutions. According to her, besides traditional measures such as covering water containers, changing flower vase water weekly, and eliminating waste materials capable of collecting water, citizens should proactively get vaccinated to reduce the risk of infection and limit cases from progressing to severe stages.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) reported 1,160 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) in the city last week, up 13.3 percent from the average recorded over the previous four weeks. Since the beginning of the year, the city has logged a cumulative 20,406 HFMD cases. Areas reporting the highest incidence rates per 100,000 residents include Con Dao Special Zone, Binh Khanh Commune and Long Dien Commune.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan