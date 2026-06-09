Rainy season triggers surge in rove beetle skin cases

Ho Chi Minh City Dermatology Hospital is seeing a sharp rise in waterborne and insect-related skin conditions, with dozens of daily cases of rove beetle dermatitis as humidity and artificial lighting fuel the insect’s spread.

On June 8, Dr. Doan Van Loi Em, Head of the Examination Department at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Dermatology, reported a sharp increase in patients presenting with waterborne and insect-induced skin conditions over the past two weeks, coinciding with the onset of the city's rainy season.

The hospital has been treating dozens of cases of contact dermatitis caused by rove beetles daily. The insect population typically surges during the rainy season due to high humidity, with the beetles frequently drawn to indoor artificial lighting at night.

Rove beetle dermatitis generally begins with a burning itch and redness, which later develops into linear blisters and pustules. Medical experts note that many patients mistake these symptoms for shingles and self-treat, inadvertently causing severe infections, deep ulcerations, or permanent scarring.

Residents should wash thoroughly after coming into contact with floodwaters, install insect screens, limit the use of bright lights at night, and avoid leaving clothes to dry outdoors overnight, according to Dr. Doan Van Loi Em.

He also advised that anyone exposed to rove beetles should avoid scratching affected areas or attempting self-treatment. Individuals who develop symptoms should seek prompt medical attention for proper evaluation and care.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan