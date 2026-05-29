HCMC launches medical staff rotation plan to boost grassroots healthcare

Ho Chi Minh City has launched a mandatory rotation program for public medical staff in 2026, assigning doctors and technicians to local clinics for a duration of up to 12 months in order to alleviate significant overcrowding at major hospitals.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a plan to implement fixed-term rotation assignments for medical personnel at public healthcare facilities across the city in 2026, aiming to improve the quality of medical examination and treatment at the grassroots level, enhance people’s access to healthcare services, and help ease overcrowding at citywide hospitals.

Medical staff in big hospitals take turn to work in Con Dao

Under the plan, eligible participants include doctors, nurses, midwives and medical technicians holding practicing certificates or licenses who are currently working at public healthcare facilities under the management of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health. Medical personnel may be assigned on rotation individually or in specialized teams, with assignments lasting from a minimum of two months to a maximum of 12 months.

During the rotation period, medical staff will carry out professional duties, support technology transfer, provide on-site training for grassroots healthcare workers, guide the implementation of medical examination and treatment techniques, assist local facilities in meeting the National Criteria for commune healthcare, and strengthen management capacity at receiving grassroots medical facilities.

Ho Chi Minh City will prioritize assigning rotating medical personnel to grassroots healthcare facilities, remote and disadvantaged communes, and special administrative zones.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the Department of Health to develop rotation plans from city big hospitals to the Con Dao Military-Civilian Medical Center, Hoc Mon Regional General Hospital, Thu Duc Regional General Hospital, Cu Chi Regional General Hospital, and other healthcare facilities in need.

The department will also continue implementing programs to deploy doctors to health stations in wards, communes and special zones in 2026.

Funding for the program will be allocated from the state budget under the current decentralization mechanism. The Department of Health will take the lead in organizing implementation, providing guidance, conducting inspections, compiling results, and coordinating with relevant units to ensure benefits and entitlements for medical personnel participating in the rotation program.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan