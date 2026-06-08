120 low-income patients receive free cataract surgeries

A charitable eye-care program provided free cataract surgeries to 120 disadvantaged patients from Dong Thap, Vinh Long, Tay Ninh provinces, Can Tho City and Ho Chi Minh City on June 7.

The program was jointly organized by the Entrepreneurs Club of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Laos Friendship Association, the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Poor Patients and Tay Nam (Southwest) Eye Hospital.

Under the program, cataract patients received free surgery and medical care. Organizers also covered transportation and meal expenses and provided gifts to participants.

The program was funded through donations from organizations and benefactors both in Vietnam and abroad, with total funding exceeding VND130 million (approximately US$5,000).

Doctors at Tay Nam Eye Hospital carry out free cataract surgeries for disadvantaged patients.

This was the second free eye-surgery campaign held since the beginning of the year through cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Laos Friendship Association and the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Poor Patients. Together, the two organizations have helped restore sight to nearly 500 disadvantaged, elderly and low-income patients in various localities this year.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen Van Ranh, vice chairman of the association, expressed his gratitude to individuals, organizations and donors at home and abroad for their continued support.

He noted that the Entrepreneurs Club of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Laos Friendship Association has worked alongside the association for many years in organizing free eye-surgery programs. Through these efforts, more than 750,000 disadvantaged people across Vietnam have regained their sight and improved their quality of life.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Huyen Huong