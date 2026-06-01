HCMC issues guidelines for free health check-up program for residents

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has issued guidelines for a free periodic health examination program, detailing eligibility, funding sources, and procedures for residents seeking health screenings.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health issued guidelines on May 31 for a free periodic health examination program designed to help residents identify their eligibility, ensure smooth check-ups, and receive full benefits under current regulations.

The program applies to Vietnamese citizens actually residing in Ho Chi Minh City, including permanent and temporary residents, whose residency information is verified through the national population database and the VNeID application.

While all citizens are eligible for free health screenings, the funding sources vary by target group. The municipal budget covers expenditures for the elderly, people with disabilities, poor and near-poor households, meritorious individuals, people with chronic diseases, students, trainees, independent laborers, and homemakers.

Meanwhile, school health services fund examinations for students, while employers cover costs for workers. Funding for personnel under the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security is secured by their respective sectors.

To participate in the program, residents can visit mobile medical sites organized by people's committees in communes or eligible medical examination and treatment facilities announced by the Department of Health.

Attendees must bring a chip-based citizen identity card or a smartphone logged into the VNeID application for information verification.

Health examination results will be uploaded to the community health management platform and the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen application. The data is also expected to be integrated into the electronic health book on VNeID following upcoming guidelines from the Ministry of Health.

The list of eligible medical examination and treatment facilities announced by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health is available on www.sggp.org.vn

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan