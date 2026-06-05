Ho Chi Minh City issues sweeping directive to bolster food safety

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has issued Directive 15-CT/TU, a sweeping mandate aimed at strengthening leadership and direction to ensure food security and safety across the municipality.

While recent efforts have yielded positive improvements in food safety enforcement and heightened corporate responsibility, serious violations continue to spark public outrage. Local authorities warned that these infractions jeopardize public health, harm the investment climate, and pose long-term threats to sustainable national development.

To address these challenges, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee ordered local jurisdictions to integrate food security targets directly into their socio-economic development plans. Under the new directive, the heads of local party committees and governments will hold ultimate responsibility for food safety within their designated areas.

The directive mandates the complete digitalization of licensing processes, including the issuance, renewal, and revocation of food safety certificates. To increase transparency, authorities will regularly publish lists of certified safe food supply chains alongside non-compliant businesses to facilitate public monitoring.

Furthermore, the policy enforces early and remote monitoring of food supply chains, with a strong focus on routine post-inspection audits and tighter regulation of online food advertising and e-commerce sales.

Law enforcement and regulatory bodies will intensify inspections to detect and penalize smuggled, untraceable, or unsafe food products at manufacturing, trading, and processing facilities.

The city also aims to attract investment to modernize its culinary and commercial infrastructure, ensuring high-standard dining services for both residents and tourists.

The Standing Committee emphasized that Directive 15 must be executed under a strict "five-clear" framework including clear people, clear tasks, clear schedules, clear results, and clear responsibilities.

Ho Chi Minh City police crack down on food safety violations The Ho Chi Minh City Police have announced a firm stance against abuses of power in the food industry, vowing to strictly punish officials who exploit their positions to conceal or facilitate violations. Authorities said they will accelerate investigations into breaches of food safety regulations, with particular attention to fugitives evading justice. The police emphasized that swift and decisive action is intended to strengthen deterrence and suppress crimes that threaten food security and public health.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan