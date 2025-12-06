HCMC Chairman welcomes Vatican’s Permanent Representative to Vietnam

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee met with the Vatican’s Permanent Representative to Vietnam, reaffirming mutual respect and expanding cooperation in key humanitarian and social areas.

On the afternoon of December 5, at the Headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc warmly received Archbishop Marek Zalewski, Ambassador of the Vatican to Singapore and Permanent Representative of the Holy See in Vietnam, during his official visit and working session.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc receives Archbishop Marek Zalewski, Ambassador of the Vatican to Singapore and Permanent Representative of the Holy See in Vietnam (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc expressed sincere gratitude to the Holy See and the Catholic community for their support of Ho Chi Minh City during the Covid-19 pandemic and for their continued engagement in humanitarian and social initiatives.

He emphasized that relations between Vietnam and the Vatican have seen many positive developments in recent years, reflected through high-level exchanges and constructive dialogues. The operation of the Holy See’s Representative Office in Vietnam, he noted, has further deepened mutual trust, respect, and cooperation. The Chairman expressed his confidence that Archbishop Zalewski will continue to make meaningful contributions to strengthening bilateral ties.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc (R) shakes hands Archbishop Marek Zalewski, Ambassador of the Vatican to Singapore and Permanent Representative of the Holy See in Vietnam (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc (R) gifts Archbishop Marek Zalewski, Ambassador of the Vatican to Singapore and Permanent Representative of the Holy See in Vietnam (Photo: SGGP)

Archbishop Zalewski commended the progress achieved in Vietnam–Vatican relations over the past decade, noting the solid foundation for enhanced collaboration in health, education, and environmental protection. He reaffirmed that the Vatican’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains committed to peace and dialogue.

Marking the upcoming second anniversary of the Holy See Representative Office in Vietnam, Archbishop Zalewski expressed optimism that the new year will usher in a new chapter of deeper and more fruitful cooperation between the two sides.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc (center) takes a photo with Archbishop Marek Zalewski and Archbishop of the Archdiocese of HCMC, Joseph Nguyen Nang (left, first)

BY Xuan Hanh - Translated by Anh Quan