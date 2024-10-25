Thu Duc City to organize 3rd charity walk to raise funds for the poor

More than 7,700 people have registered to participate in a charity walk that will be held in Thu Duc City’s Van Phuc City on November 10, the organization board said at a press conference on October 25.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Ky Phung speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Thu Duc’s 3rd charity walk is not only a sporting event but also an opportunity for the people of Thu Duc City, departments, organizations, businesses, and individuals to join hands to help needy people; build, and repair houses for the poor; offer tools to underprivileged people for making a living and health insurance cards to poor households; grant scholarships to disadvantaged students; provide assistance to orphaned children, children with disabilities, policy-beneficiary families.

Thu Duc City's leaders attend the charity walk 2023. (Photo: SGGP)

From the beginning of the year until now, Thu Duc City’s “For the Poor” fund has collected more than VND20 billion (US$788,000).

This year’s program will include an exhibition introducing OCOP products, high-quality agricultural brands, clean agriculture, a free water music performance, and a buffet lunch to raise money for repairing and upgrading memorials to fallen heroes.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh