Ho Chi Minh City

Over 5,000 people join charity walk for Agent Orange/dioxin victims

SGGPO

A charity walk for Agent Orange/dioxin victims was held on Sunday morning, August 10, to mark the 64th anniversary of the Agent Orange disaster in Vietnam (August 10, 1961 –2025).

The Ho Chi Minh City Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin, in coordination with various units, co-organized the event at Dam Sen Cultural Park.

Among attendees were former Politburo member and former State President Nguyen Minh Triet; former Party Central Committee Secretary and former Vice State President Truong My Hoa; Major General Do Hong Lam, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin; Major General Tran Ngoc Tho, former Chief of Staff of Military Region 7 and former Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin; and Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

z6891664347640-2b3651098d32c3fd420ee43480c4b42c-5070-7551.jpg
Former Politburo member and former State President Nguyen Minh Triet shakes hand with delegates.

The event was attended by Mr. Karl Van Den Bossche, Belgium’s Ambassador to Vietnam, along with representatives from several consulates general and more than 5,000 participants.

z6891665683297-c654902657bba6dd77e0f48b298edcfd-3374-6984.jpg
More than 5,000 people participate in the walk.
z6891664440849-75874cdfab0888f8a7bd28b6ebd3f4af-3710-6827.jpg
An Agent Orange victim shows her artistic talent at the event.

In his remarks at the program, Major General, Associate Professor, Dr. and People’s Doctor Nguyen Hong Son, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin, shared that more than six decades after the “Agent Orange Disaster” and half a century since the war ended, millions of Vietnamese across three to four generations have been suffered from the cruel diseases with the enduring physical and psychological pains.

z6891664472976-c2d3ccadab9adacd55e5e569d0ce000b-7654-6358.jpg
Major General, Associate Professor, Dr. and People’s Doctor Nguyen Hong Son, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin, delivers a speech.

Following the administrative merger, Ho Chi Minh City has over 30,000 Agent Orange victims spanning multiple generations. Therefore, People’s Doctor Nguyen Hong Son urged the need to intensify widespread public education and awareness raising campaigns both domestically and internationally about the consequences of the war and the impact of Agent Orange in Vietnam.

z6891664701919-334a43c61d479164622975f64fb5de87-9395-6858.jpg
Delegates donate to support Agent Orange/Dioxin victims at the event.

Alongside the care and support from the Party and State, the Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin needs to take initiative and seek effective solutions in its activities.

z6891664512271-2bb6ebdc597e1eba342e5f1779edfb4d-7121-1365.jpg
Mr. Karl Van Den Bossche warmly inquires about health condition of an Agent Orange victim.

During the event, organizers and sponsors donated 40 savings books, each valued at VND10 million (US$382), to 40 families of Agent Orange victims in difficult circumstances, along with 20 gift packages worth VND1 million (US$38.2) each and five wheelchairs.

z6891664604107-7c18747c22367fe1805064ed58bb29b0-5974-7179.jpg
Former Vice President Truong My Hoa presents savings books to families of Agent Orange/Dioxin victims at the program. ﻿
z6891664573216-2f98fbfeb0d1661455db4115fd94c541-4494-8804.jpg
Wheelchairs are donated to Agent Orange victims at the program.
z6891664669164-da975afc09fc6fffcf2d08e3293c560c-2536-1170.jpg
Families receive savings books at the event.

The walk for victims of Agent Orange/dioxin, held annually, is a socially meaningful event that highlights the long-term consequences of war and fosters a strong connection between communities and Agent Orange/dioxin victims.

z6891664743763-3c93f033a7ac048bb7ff1c0264aa6cf4-8568-2918.jpg
More than 5,000 people participate in the walk.
By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

charity walk Agent Orange victims HCMC Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin Agent Orange Disaster impact of Agent Orange

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn