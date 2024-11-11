Ho Chi Minh City

Charity walk raises VND9.9 billion in Thu Duc City

SGGP

The People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front of Thu Duc City yesterday organized a ceremony to launch a charity walking program, themed "Joining hands to build a civilized, modern and loving Thu Duc City’ for the third time in 2024.

HH1.jpg
Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Committee Hoang Tung (L) at the launching ceremony of the charity walk (Photo: SGGP)

The charity walk this year took place in Van Phuc City, Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, attracting nearly 8,000 attendees, including leaders, staff, officials, religions, youth union members, members of political–social organizations, employees and people in Thu Duc City.

Particularly, the organizing board received donations and companions of 46 individuals, collectives, businessmen and enterprises dedicated to social welfare sources in Thu Duc City by cash and construction projects with a total amount of nearly VND9.9 billion (US$392,000).

The donations will be used for the construction and repair of charity houses, leakage prevention; donation of means of doing business; scholarships, study expenses with a total amount of nearly VND2.3 billion (US$91,200); and removal of temporary houses, dilapidated houses, temporary houses along canals in Thu Duc City with a total amount of more than VND1 billion (US$39,650).

The remaining amount will be sent to the Fund “For the Poor”, Fund “For the Motherland Sea and Islands - For the Fatherland Frontline”; the Gratitude Fund and regular maintenance and repair works of the memorial house for martyrs and heroic martyrs in Thu Duc city with a total amount of over VND6.6 billion (US$262,000).

Some photos captured at the event:

HH2.jpg
HH3.jpg
HH4.jpg
By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

charity walk Thu Duc City the Fund “For the Poor” Fund “For the Motherland Sea and Islands - For the Fatherland Frontline” Gratitude fund

