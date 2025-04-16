Over 1,200 international delegates to attend UN Vesak Day 2025 in HCMC

The United Nations (UN) Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 is expected to attract more than 1,200 delegates from 85 countries and territories.

The interdisciplinary task force for the United Nations (UN) Day of Vesak Celebration 2025, led by Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs cum head of the interdisciplinary task force, Nguyen Hai Trung works with the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in HCMC on the UN Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 on March 24. (Photo: SGGP)

The event will also see the participation of over 1,500 domestic Buddhist dignitaries, monks, and nuns of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha; leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees; officials of ministries; and representatives of cities and provinces across the country.

The United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 is scheduled to be held at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy and Lang Le–Bau Co Cultural Park in Binh Chanh District on May 6-8. It is the fourth time that Vietnam has hosted the Vesak Celebration. The previous celebrations took place in Hanoi in 2008, Ninh Binh province in 2014, and Ha Nam province in 2019.

This year’s event, themed “Solidarity and Tolerance for Human Dignity: Buddhist Wisdom for World Peace and Sustainable Development,” features a variety of unique cultural, spiritual, and academic activities such as the procession and enshrinement of the Buddha’s sacred relics from India, the heart relic of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc, international conferences, a lantern festival, a Buddhist cultural exhibition, and a multinational Buddhist art program.

In addition, a series of activities before and after the Vesak celebration will take place on May 2-9 in Binh Chanh District and at various spiritual sites across Ho Chi Minh City. More than 6,000 Buddhist followers, 1,000 monastic students, 550 student volunteers, and thousands of residents will participate to serve the event.

Many spiritual and cultural tourist attractions, such as Giac Ngo Pagoda, Hoang Phap Pagoda, the Buddha Relic Stupa, and the Cu Chi Tunnels, will be introduced to international friends.

The United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 is an important diplomatic event, contributing to enhancing the role of Vietnamese Buddhism in international integration and affirming Vietnam's position and responsibility. The event is also an opportunity to promote the images, the land, the people, and the culture of Vietnam to the world.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh