HCMC Deputy Party Chief Dang Minh Thong calls for administrative simplification

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on July 18 conducted a survey to grasp the organization and operations of Binh Trung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The delegation, led by Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, visited the Binh Trung Ward Public Administration Service Center.

During the on-site survey, Mr. Dang Minh Thong instructed ward officials and civil servants to review existing regulations and eliminate unnecessary administrative procedures.

As reported by Standing Deputy Secretary of the Binh Trung Ward Party Committee Le Quang Nam, the local government apparatus has quickly stabilized after two weeks of operating under the new administrative structure. However, the current office of the Party Committee and People’s Committee of Binh Trung Ward is inadequate due to a lack of working space.

The Standing Deputy Secretary of the Binh Trung Ward Party Committee took the working session to propose the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee issue directives on the handover of the building at 245 Nguyen Duy Trinh, formerly Thu Duc City Labor Cultural House, currently managed by the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, to serve as the headquarters for the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Binh Trung Ward.

Additionally, he also proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and People’s Committee instruct the city’s Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board to ensure the timely implementation of the An Phu Intersection project.

In response to the ward’s proposals, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong requested relevant departments and agencies to review and suggest feasible solutions to help improve the local government's operational efficiency and promote socio-economic development.

He also urged the ward leaders to promptly submit the headquarters proposal for inclusion in the city’s investment plan so that the Department of Finance can review and present it for city-level consideration.

Additionally, he emphasized the need for strong leadership, regular supervision, and motivation of staff to better serve the public.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong