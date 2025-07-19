Ho Chi Minh City, Laos exchange expertise on auditing practices

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung, received a high-level delegation from the State Audit Organization of Laos on July 18.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

During a reception in Ho Chi Minh City for the delegation led by President State Audit Organization of Laos, Viengthavisone Thephachanh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung emphasized that the visit by the high-level delegation from the State Audit Organization of Laos came at a particularly significant time, as Ho Chi Minh City had just completed the administrative boundary consolidation with the neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

He affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City always treasures the Vietnam–Laos relationship and gives the highest priority to Laotian localities and central government agencies, especially the State Audit Organization of Laos.

The visit provided an important opportunity for both sides to exchange practical experiences in auditing, public financial management, and budget transparency, while also fostering closer ties and cooperation between relevant agencies at the local level in both countries.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung expressed his belief that the visit would make a meaningful contribution to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, an enduring relationship carefully nurtured by generations of leaders, governments, and people of both nations.

President State Audit Organization of Laos, Viengthavisone Thephachanh, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Viengthavisone Thephachanh expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome extended by the leadership and people of Ho Chi Minh City.

He noted that the State Audit Organizations of Vietnam and Laos have recently worked closely together to develop a comprehensive cooperation plan and have jointly organized a number of meaningful initiatives. He hoped that in the near future, Lao audit officials and civil servants would have the opportunity to undergo training programs in Ho Chi Minh City, further deepening professional exchanges and capacity building between the two sides.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung, offers a gift to Mr. Viengthavisone Thephachanh. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the reception. (Photo: SGGP)

By Do Van—Translated by Kim Khanh