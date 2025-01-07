HCMC ensures timely implementation of works for UN Vesak Day 2025

The interdisciplinary working team of the United Nations (UN) Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 on January 6 held its first meeting to provide guidance and support to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in organizing the celebration.

At the meeting chaired by Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang and Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai, delegates provided updates on the preparations and agreed on several important contents for the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025.

Speaking at the event, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai said that the city has proactively provided instructions and assistance to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in preparing for the celebration. The municipal People's Committee has allocated land and given authority to Binh Chanh District to implement site preparation for the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025, which is scheduled to be held at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy and Lang Le–Bau Co Cultural Park in HCMC’s Binh Chanh District on May 6-8. The project is expected to be completed by April 15.

In addition, the city has drawn plans for parking and temporary access roads for fire prevention and fighting works, he added.

Standing Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang noted that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and the organization board of the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations 2025 should continue to review and create a specific plan and the guest list of international visitors as well as come to an agreement with the Government’s functional agencies before sending invitations. Additionally, they must contact diplomatic agencies to receive guidance on procedures related to immigration, state protocols, delegation reception, and handling paperwork for delegates.

He suggested the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha coordinate with relevant agencies to quickly write draft press releases and issue documents for activities and events during the celebration.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang

Regarding security and order, the Ministry of Public Security will closely coordinate with Ho Chi Minh City and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha to issue participation cards for delegates.

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs suggested the City People's Committee proactively work with the Subcommittee on Security and Order and other subcommittees of the organizing committee to develop detailed and specific plans and ensure the timely implementation of the project of infrastructure renovation and embellishment.

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

The United Nations (UN) Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 will be held at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy and Lang Le – Bau Co Cultural Park in HCMC’s Binh Chanh District on May 6-8, 2025, with the participation of 80 countries around the world.

The Vesak Day is expected to attract over 10,000 participants, including 1,000 international delegates consisting of heads of state, UN officials, leaders of Buddhist organizations, scholars, researchers, and 1,000 domestic Buddhist dignitaries, monks, and nuns of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha; leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees; officials of ministries; and representatives of cities and provinces across the country.

The United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 is an important diplomatic event, contributing to enhancing the role of Vietnamese Buddhism in international integration and affirming Vietnam's position and responsibility. The event is also an opportunity to promote the images, the land, the people, and the culture of Vietnam to the world. It is the fourth time that Vietnam has hosted the Vesak Celebration. The previous celebration took place Hanoi in 2008, Ninh Binh province in 2014, and Ha Nam province in 2019.

By Thanh Chung—Translated by Kim Khanh