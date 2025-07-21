SGGP Newspaper presents maps to HCMC’s advisory agencies

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presented the 2025 Provincial-Level Administrative Map of Vietnam and the Communal-Level Administrative Map of HCMC to the Office of the City’s Party Committee and the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presents the Communal-Level Administrative Map of HCMC to the Office of the City’s Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

At the presentation ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong said that SGGP Newspaper has coordinated with the Geospatial Data Infrastructure Center under the Vietnam Department of Surveying, Mapping, and Geographic Information, along with the support of sponsors, to produce and distribute the 2025 Provincial-Level Administrative Map of Vietnam and the Communal-Level Administrative Map of Ho Chi Minh City to readers and 168 wards, communes, and special zones within the city.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong hands over the Communal-Level Administrative Map of Ho Chi Minh City to Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong (R). (Photo: SGGP)

The map printing and distribution initiative is a project launched by SGGP Newspaper with the aim of helping readers better visualize and understand the ongoing administrative reorganization across the country, including the merging of provincial units and the restructuring of commune-level jurisdictions in Ho Chi Minh City.

Upon receiving the two maps, Chief of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Hong Son and Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong expressed their sincere thanks to SGGP Newspaper for the handover of the 2025 Provincial-Level Administrative Map of Vietnam and the Communal-Level Administrative Map of Ho Chi Minh City.

