Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP Newspaper presents maps to HCMC’s advisory agencies

SGGP

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presented the 2025 Provincial-Level Administrative Map of Vietnam and the Communal-Level Administrative Map of HCMC to the Office of the City’s Party Committee and the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission.

baosggp-bando1-5430-3714.jpg.jpg
Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presents the Communal-Level Administrative Map of HCMC to the Office of the City’s Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

At the presentation ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong said that SGGP Newspaper has coordinated with the Geospatial Data Infrastructure Center under the Vietnam Department of Surveying, Mapping, and Geographic Information, along with the support of sponsors, to produce and distribute the 2025 Provincial-Level Administrative Map of Vietnam and the Communal-Level Administrative Map of Ho Chi Minh City to readers and 168 wards, communes, and special zones within the city.

baosggp-bando3-1379-8242.jpg.jpg
Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong hands over the Communal-Level Administrative Map of Ho Chi Minh City to Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong (R). (Photo: SGGP)

The map printing and distribution initiative is a project launched by SGGP Newspaper with the aim of helping readers better visualize and understand the ongoing administrative reorganization across the country, including the merging of provincial units and the restructuring of commune-level jurisdictions in Ho Chi Minh City.

Upon receiving the two maps, Chief of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Hong Son and Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong expressed their sincere thanks to SGGP Newspaper for the handover of the 2025 Provincial-Level Administrative Map of Vietnam and the Communal-Level Administrative Map of Ho Chi Minh City.

Related News
By Viet Nga—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper SGGP Newspaper Provincial-Level Administrative Map of Vietnam Communal-Level Administrative Map of HCMC

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn