SGGP Newspaper presents maps to HCMC’s advisory agencies

At the presentation ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong said that SGGP Newspaper has coordinated with the Geospatial Data Infrastructure Center under the Vietnam Department of Surveying, Mapping, and Geographic Information, along with the support of sponsors, to produce and distribute the 2025 Provincial-Level Administrative Map of Vietnam and the Communal-Level Administrative Map of Ho Chi Minh City to readers and 168 wards, communes, and special zones within the city.
The map printing and distribution initiative is a project launched by SGGP Newspaper with the aim of helping readers better visualize and understand the ongoing administrative reorganization across the country, including the merging of provincial units and the restructuring of commune-level jurisdictions in Ho Chi Minh City.
Upon receiving the two maps, Chief of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Hong Son and Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong expressed their sincere thanks to SGGP Newspaper for the handover of the 2025 Provincial-Level Administrative Map of Vietnam and the Communal-Level Administrative Map of Ho Chi Minh City.