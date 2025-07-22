Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC desires diversified formats for Vietnam–Japan Festival

SGGP

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc yesterday received Mr. Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance.

During the reception, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc thanked Mr. Takebe Tsutomu for his contributions to fostering Vietnam–Japan relations, particularly ties between Ho Chi Minh City and Japan.

The HCMC Chairman praised especially his support and cooperation in organizing the Vietnam–Japan Festival in the city.

To mark the establishment of the new Ho Chi Minh City, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman proposed that Mr. Takebe Tsutomu and Japanese organizers consider the initiative of organizing the 2026 Vietnam–Japan Festival in the former Ba Ria–Vung Tau area, aligned with activities around marine-related themes.

In that spirit, the Vietnam–Japan Festival could be hosted in the former Binh Duong area in the coming years, making it increasingly rich in both content and format.

Screenshot (15).png
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) receives Mr. Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed the strong and growing friendship between Vietnam and Japan in recent years, and noted that education and training is one of the key areas of mutual interest.

He emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City consistently supports strengthening educational cooperation between the two sides, thereby contributing to the advancement of Vietnam–Japan relations in the coming years.

Appreciating the suggestions by the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to enrich the content and format of the Vietnam–Japan Festival, Mr. Takebe Tsutomu said he and Japanese organizers would discuss and consider the possibility of organizing the festival in the former Ba Ria–Vung Tau or Binh Duong areas.

The Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular in training high-quality human resources to contribute to economic development in both countries, even potentially supply talent for the entire Asian region.

Mr. Takebe Tsutom emphasized that development of human resources to build a nation is a long-term vision that requires joint efforts and cooperation from both Japan and Vietnam.

By Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam–Japan Festival diversified formats former Ba Ria–Vung Tau area former Binh Duong area ties between HCMC and Japan Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc Takebe Tsutomu

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn