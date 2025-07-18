Party Executive Committee for Propaganda, Mass Mobilization Commission appointed

The Party Committee of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization officially unveiled its new leadership on July 17.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong and Mr. Nguyen Khoa Hai present the appointment decisions and offer flowers to congratulate the Executive Committee of the Party Committee of the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization.

The Party Committee of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, on July 17, held a conference to announce the decision of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee regarding the appointment of the Executive Committee, Standing Committee, and Inspection Committee of the Party Committee of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, for the 2025–2030 term.

Attending the event was Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the HCMC Party Committee.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong and Mr. Nguyen Khoa Hai present the appointment decisions and offer flowers to congratulate the Inspection Committee of the Party Committee of the HCMC Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization.

According to the decision, the Party Committee of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the HCMC Party Committee comprises 139 members. The Executive Committee includes 15 members, while the Standing Committee consists of five members.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Permanent Deputy Head of the HCMC Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, was appointed Secretary of the Party Committee. Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Commission, was appointed Deputy Secretary and concurrently serves as Chairman of the Inspection Committee.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Nguyen Khoa Hai, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the HCMC Party Agencies, requested that the Party Committee of the HCMC Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization promptly stabilize its organizational structure and enter into official operation. He also advised the committee to establish appropriate mechanisms, build clear internal regulations, assign responsibilities in detail, and demonstrate concrete results. He emphasized the importance of building a unified, accountable leadership body.

Mr. Nguyen Khoa Hai speaks at the meeting.

On behalf of the newly established Party Committee, Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Secretary of the Party Committee and Permanent Deputy Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, expressed gratitude for the guidance and support from the leadership of the HCMC Party Committee. He affirmed that the Party Committee of the Commission and its entire cadre and Party members would stay united, uphold responsibility, and strive to fulfill the mission entrusted to them, contributing to the broader development of HCMC.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc speaks at the meeting.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan