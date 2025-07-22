Standing Vice Party Chief visits people with meritorious service

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, on July 22, visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families in commemoration of the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2025).

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, visits Mrs. Vo Thi Dac. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi and delegates of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee visited Ms. Vo Thi Dac, 76, and Mr. Tran Tien, 71, in Binh Hung Hoa Ward.

During the visit, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi offered warm regards and wishes for good health to both individuals and their families. In line with national efforts, Ho Chi Minh City has consistently remained at the forefront in honoring and supporting war veterans, families of fallen soldiers, and those who have made significant contributions to the country.

The Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee suggested that local Party committees and authorities continue prioritizing efforts to honor and support war invalids, families of fallen soldiers, and those with meritorious service to the revolution, as well as providing dedicated care for Vietnamese Heroic Mothers.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, and Mrs. Vo Thi Dac (Photo: SGGP)

Mrs. Vo Thi Dac joined the revolution when she was young, serving as a liaison officer in her local area. She was later captured and imprisoned by the enemy. Her husband was a martyr. She has one daughter. Over the years, Ms. Vo Thi Dac has remained active in community affairs. She currently serves as head of the ward’s Liaison Committee for Former Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War. She was conferred a 45-year Party membership badge.

Mr. Tran Tien joined the revolutionary movement in 1972 and held the rank of Colonel. He was wounded in battle in 1974 in Quang Tri Province. He serves as a Secretary of the Party Organization of Quarter 50. He was presented with a 40-year Party membership badge.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, visits Mr. Tran Tien. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, offers a gift to Mr. Tran Tien. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh