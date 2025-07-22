Ho Chi Minh City

Standing Vice Party Chief visits people with meritorious service

SGGPO

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, on July 22, visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families in commemoration of the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2025).

img-8733-7930-3594.jpeg
Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, visits Mrs. Vo Thi Dac. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi and delegates of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee visited Ms. Vo Thi Dac, 76, and Mr. Tran Tien, 71, in Binh Hung Hoa Ward.

During the visit, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi offered warm regards and wishes for good health to both individuals and their families. In line with national efforts, Ho Chi Minh City has consistently remained at the forefront in honoring and supporting war veterans, families of fallen soldiers, and those who have made significant contributions to the country.

The Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee suggested that local Party committees and authorities continue prioritizing efforts to honor and support war invalids, families of fallen soldiers, and those with meritorious service to the revolution, as well as providing dedicated care for Vietnamese Heroic Mothers.

img-8735-7760-4346.jpeg
Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, and Mrs. Vo Thi Dac (Photo: SGGP)

Mrs. Vo Thi Dac joined the revolution when she was young, serving as a liaison officer in her local area. She was later captured and imprisoned by the enemy. Her husband was a martyr. She has one daughter. Over the years, Ms. Vo Thi Dac has remained active in community affairs. She currently serves as head of the ward’s Liaison Committee for Former Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War. She was conferred a 45-year Party membership badge.

Mr. Tran Tien joined the revolutionary movement in 1972 and held the rank of Colonel. He was wounded in battle in 1974 in Quang Tri Province. He serves as a Secretary of the Party Organization of Quarter 50. He was presented with a 40-year Party membership badge.

img-8739-8303-5490.jpeg
Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, visits Mr. Tran Tien. (Photo: SGGP)
img-8736-1663-5934.jpeg
Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, offers a gift to Mr. Tran Tien. (Photo: SGGP)
Related News
By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

people with meritorious service offer gifts 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn