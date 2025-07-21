HCMC leaders visit, pay tribute to exemplary policy beneficiary families

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders this morning conducted a gift-offering visit to exemplary policy beneficiary families and individuals with meritorious service to the revolution in the wards of Vuon Lai, Dien Hong and Hoa Hung.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Head of the HCMC Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, led the delegation of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The meaningful activity was held to commemorate the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2025).

Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong visits and warmly inquires about health of Ms. Tran Thi Nam. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong warmly inquired about the health and life of Ms. Tran Thi Nam who is a resident of Vuon Lai Ward and mother of Martyr Nguyen Van Hieu.

He extended his best wishes for her continued health and long life with her children and grandchildren.

The delegation also visited Ms. Bui Thi Anh’s private house in Dien Hong Ward. She is wife of Martyr Thai Van Can.

Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong visits and talks with Ms. Bui Thi Anh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong shared that on the occasion of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day annually, the city organizes delegations to visit and care for people with meritorious service to the revolution and policy beneficiary families.

On the same day, the delegation also paid a visit and presented gifts to Mr. Nguyen Hong Xuan who is a 1/4 rank war invalid living in Vuon Lai Ward, and Mr. Tran Quy Duc who is a 1/3 rank wounded soldier in Hoa Hung Ward.

Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong visits and presents gifts to Mr. Nguyen Hong Xuan who is a 1/4 rank war invalid. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong visits and presents gifts to Mr. Tran Quy Duc, a 1/3 rank wounded soldier.(Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On behalf of the city's leadership, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong kindly inquired about their health and sincerely expressed gratitude for the contributions of Mr. Xuan and Mr. Duc to the cause of national liberation, as well as their continued service to the local community in peacetime.

The Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee urged local authorities to pay special attention and provide thoughtful care for the material and spiritual well-being of policy beneficiary families.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong