Ho Chi Minh City to allocate VND149 billion to support policy beneficiaries

As part of activities marking the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2025), the HCMC Department of Internal Affairs has proposed a detailed plan to the city People’s Committee on commemorative events, welfare initiatives.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs Nguyen Ngoc Hang speaks at the press conference providing updates on socio-economic issues in Ho Chi Minh City on July 17. (Photo: SGGP)

The proposed plan includes an estimated budget of nearly VND149 billion (US$5.7 million) dedicated to supporting individuals credited with meritorious service to the revolution.

According to Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs Nguyen Ngoc Hang, the levels for gift distribution to policy beneficiaries in the city are equal to or higher than those in the three regions across the country, particularly in the context of the administrative reorganization of provincial-level units.

In 2025, Ho Chi Minh City plans to distribute gifts to 147,112 individuals recognized for their meritorious service to the nation, an increase of 43,491 recipients compared to 2024, marking a 141.97 percent year-on-year rise. The total budget for gift distribution is expected to increase by nearly VND38 million from the previous year.

The city will dispatch 46 official delegations to visit and present gifts to five rehabilitation centers for wounded veterans in northern provinces, the Thi Nghe Elderly Care Center in Ho Chi Minh City, and 225 exemplary policy beneficiary families.

At the press conference provides updates on socio-economic issues in Ho Chi Minh City on July 17 (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City will host a gathering to honor 185 outstanding individuals with meritorious services to the revolution and bestow the “Vietnamese Heroic Mother” title to six women whose husbands and children bravely sacrificed themselves for national liberation and unification in the city.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a plan to organize a series of commemorative events in Con Dao Special Zone, such as visits to Hang Duong Cemetery; gift-giving for former political prisoners, martyrs’ families, and individuals credited with meritorious service to the revolution; and donating books and essential equipment to local schools.

By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh