Leader of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council visits policy beneficiary families

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Pham Thanh Kien, led a delegation to visit and present gifts to policy beneficiary families in the wards of Binh Thoi, Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, and Minh Phung on July 22.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Pham Thanh Kien offers a gift to Mr. Tran Minh Phung. (Photo: SGGP)

The visits were held in commemoration of the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2025), honoring those who made significant sacrifices for the nation.

The delegation visited wounded veterans, including Nguyen Hung Tanh, a soldier exposed to chemical agents and conferred with a 55-year Party membership badge; Tran Minh Phung, who was presented with the 62-year Party membership badge and formerly served as a colonel in Division 9; Dang Hung (also known as Dang Dieu Quang), former Party Secretary of a ward and a security officer after 1975; and Nguyen Van Luong, a retired official with many years of experience in the field of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, who conferred with a 65-year Party membership badge.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Pham Thanh Kien offers a gift to Mr. Nguyen Hung Tanh. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Pham Thanh Kien, and members of the delegation extended their wishes for good health and expressed profound gratitude to those who had devoted their youth and sacrificed in the struggle for national independence and unification.

Despite their old age, health challenges, and different living conditions, these veterans continue to embody a resilient spirit and an unwavering sense of optimism. They remain exemplary in their adherence to the policies and directives of the Party and the State while actively contributing to their communities and preserving the revolutionary legacy in their families.

Mr. Pham Thanh Kien emphasized that the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city will always remember and honor the immense sacrifices of heroic martyrs, wounded veterans, and all those who contributed to the revolutionary cause.

The visits of city leadership delegations to policy beneficiary families aim to reflect the Party and Government’s close attention to those who served the country. These visits are also meaningful acts that nurture the Vietnamese national tradition of “drinking water, remembering the source.”

The delegation visits Mr. Nguyen Van Luong. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visits Mr. Dang Hung. (Photo: SGGP)

By Chau Vu, Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh