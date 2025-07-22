HCMC leaders visit policy beneficiaries to mark War Invalids and Martyrs Day

A delegation led by Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan on July 22 visited Thi Nghe Nursing Center and outstanding policy beneficiary families, extending support and gratitude to those who devoted themselves to the nation’s revolutionary cause.

Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan, Member of the municipal Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council, led the delegation to visit Thi Nghe Nursing Center and several exemplary policy beneficiary families in the city on the morning of July 22, marking the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2025).

At Thi Nghe Nursing Center, the delegation inquired after the health and well-being of residents, presenting each policy beneficiary with VND2 million and the center VND30 million to help improve conditions for the care of elderly people who rendered meritorious service.

Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan underscored that honoring and supporting those who devoted themselves to the revolutionary cause and the city’s development is a vital and longstanding priority of municipal leaders.

Later the same day, the delegation visited and presented gifts to notable policy beneficiary families, including Nguyen Duc Thang, a grade-4/4 war invalid, residing in Thanh My Tay Ward; Le Van Duong, a grade-4/4 war invalid, living in Binh Loi Trung Ward; Mai Thi Khang, widow of a fallen soldier, residing in Binh Quoi Ward; Tran Ngoc Chau, a pre-revolution cadre and grade-4/4 war invalid from Gia Dinh Ward—one of the few surviving witnesses of the Pre-Revolutionary Movement in HCMC.

Tran Ngoc Chau currently receives full benefits as a recognized contributor to the revolution, including his status as a pre-revolution cadre, a supporter of revolutionary forces, a resistance fighter once imprisoned by the enemy, and a war invalid.

By Thien Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan