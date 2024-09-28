80 countries to attend United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations 2025 in HCMC

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received a delegation of high-ranking officials of the Organization Committee of the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 on the evening of September 27.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai offers a gift to Most Venerable Phra Brahmapundit, President of the International Council for Day of Vesak (ICDV) at the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, the city’s leader affirmed that the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration in 2025 which will be held in HCMC is a national event. The southern metropolis is honored to be selected as the host of the Vesak Celebration. The city has proactively coordinated with relevant agencies to ensure the event is well-prepared and successful.

On the same day, a press conference of the first executive council meeting of the International Council for Day of Vesak (ICDV) for the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 in Vietnam took place at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in HCMC’s Binh Chanh District.

At the press conference of the first executive council meeting of the International Council for Day of Vesak (ICDV) for the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 in Vietnam (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, Most Venerable Phra Brahmapundit, President of the International Council for Day of Vesak (ICDV) informed the result of the first meeting between the ICDV and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha on the preparation and organization of the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025. Accordingly, the event will be held at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in HCMC’s Binh Chanh District on May 6- 8, 2025 with the participation of 80 countries around the world.

The Vesak Day is expected to attract over 10,000 participants, including 1,000 international delegates consisting of heads of state, UN officials, leaders of Buddhist organizations, scholars, and researchers and 1,000 domestic Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees, officials of ministries and representatives of cities and provinces across the country.

The United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 is an important diplomatic event, contributing to enhancing the role of Vietnamese Buddhism in international integration and affirming Vietnam's position and responsibility. The event is also an opportunity to promote the images, the land, the people, and the culture of Vietnam to the world. It is the fourth time that Vietnam hosts the Vesak Celebration, including Hanoi in 2008, Ninh Binh province in 2014, and Ha Nam province in 2019.

By Thu Hoai, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh