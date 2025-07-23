Watercraft must strictly comply with passenger safety measures

The Ho Chi Minh City Inland Waterway Port Authority and functional units conducted inspections of safety conditions for inland waterway traffic on July 22 in the city.

An inspection team conducts a thorough review of the preparedness and availability of life jacket equipment on board vessels. (Photo: SGGP)

The inspections also aimed to prepare for response efforts to Typhoon Wipha in Ho Chi Minh City. The delegation of officials from the Ho Chi Minh City Inland Waterway Port Authority, the Waterway Traffic Police 1 under the Traffic Police Division of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, and Branch Office No. 6 of Vietnam Register conducted safety checks on high-speed boat trips departing from Bach Dang Wharf to Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

The inspection team reviewed preparations and the provision of life jackets for passengers, along with compliance with inland waterway traffic safety conditions and relevant regulations. The delegation also inspected river bus routes operating from Bach Dang Wharf to Linh Dong.

An inspection team conducts a thorough review of the preparedness and availability of life jacket equipment on board vessels. (Photo: SGGP)

A representative from Branch Office No. 6 stated that, according to regulations, passengers on all types of inland waterway ferries crossing rivers are required to wear life jackets. For larger passenger vessels with enclosed designs, wearing life jackets is not mandatory; however, these vessels must be equipped with lifebuoys to ensure passenger safety.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Inland Waterway Port Authority, in recent years, the city has achieved positive results in maintaining order and safety of inland waterway traffic, with no reported waterway traffic accidents over several consecutive years. However, there are still some water vehicles in the city whose registration has expired, or are not registered or inspected. Violations of regulations on waterway traffic order and safety still occur.

To strengthen measures ensuring order and safety of inland waterway traffic, the Ho Chi Minh City Inland Waterway Port Authority requested ship owners to intensify propaganda and dissemination of waterway traffic safety and order.

The Ho Chi Minh City Inland Waterway Port Authority recommends that ship owners step up propaganda and dissemination of laws on waterway traffic safety and order on vehicles at ferry terminals, tourist boats, and floating restaurants to raise public consciousness about voluntarily complying with inland waterway traffic laws and to advise residents on potential accident risks and preventive measures.

Inspection team reviews passenger life jacket arrangements. (Photo: SGGP)

Moreover, businesses and vessel owners are required to sign commitments to fully comply with legal regulations. The authority also publicly announces, through media channels at ports and terminals, lists of vessels that fail to meet technical safety standards to inform the public and discourage the use of unsafe services.

The Ho Chi Minh City Inland Waterway Port Authority has urged relevant agencies to intensify inspections and strictly penalize vessels and owners violating regulations. Violations include operating without registration or inspection, lacking licenses or professional certificates, failing to meet inland waterway safety technical standards, exceeding passenger limits, and lacking lifesaving equipment.

The authority will also organize inter-sectoral working groups to inspect safety conditions of ports and passenger vessels, floating restaurants, and hotels, especially placing special emphasis on ferry terminals.

Additionally, efforts will be intensified to survey and measure navigation channels, as well as to adjust and supplement signaling systems along waterways to ensure suitability. Investments will be made to renovate and repair ports, repaint and maintain signage systems, and conduct upkeep and repairs of vessels and equipment to comply with regulations. These measures aim to prevent inland waterway traffic accidents.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh