HCMC’s Vung Tau Ward renames neighborhoods with sequential numbers

Ho Chi Minh City’s Vung Tau Ward will rename 43 neighborhoods with sequential numbers from 1 to 42 to address name duplication issues following the recent administrative reorganization.

On the morning of July 18, the 1st-term People’s Council of Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, for the 2021–2026 term, held its 2nd session to pass a resolution to rename 42 neighborhoods in the ward.

At the working session, the Vung Tau Ward People’s Council also approved the working regulations of the Council, its Standing Committee and representative groups, as well as citizen reception regulations.

The regulations focus on receiving, processing and supervising the resolution of complaints and public feedback.

Delegates vote to approve key resolutions at the working session.

In his directive speech, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vung Tau Ward Nguyen Tan Ban requested that the Ward People's Committee instruct local neighborhoods to complete the replacement of their nameplates and office signs by July 30.

He emphasized that the implementation must be synchronized and convenient for both residents and local governance.

Earlier, from July 11 to July 13, the Vung Tau Ward People's Committee had collected feedback from 24,553 residents on the neighborhood renaming plan, with 99.96 percent in agreement.

The renaming is considered necessary to clarify administrative boundaries, improve management efficiency, and better serve the community.

By Cam Nhung- Translated by Huyen Huong