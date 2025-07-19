HCMC leader inspects operation of Gia Dinh, Cho Lon, and Saigon Wards

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, inspected the operation of the two-tier local government apparatus in Gia Dinh, Cho Lon, and Saigon wards on July 18.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, inspects the operation of the two-tier local government apparatus in Gia Dinh Ward on July 18. (Photo: SGGP)

During the visit to Gia Dinh Ward, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized the need for comprehensive preparations for the upcoming 2025–2030 term Party Congress at the ward level. He underscored that the organization and leadership of the Party Congress must be closely aligned with that of the ward-level Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front. It is essential to ensure cohesion, coordination, and the unified, comprehensive leadership role of the Party at all levels.

According to the city leader, one of the key requirements is to develop draft documents for the Party Congress and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Congress that are interconnected across various levels but fundamentally centered on the people as the main actors and driving force behind all goals and tasks. The preparation of these documents must comprehensively cover the ten key areas of Party building, using Party building as the foundational basis to integrate and guide the overall leadership and direction of government activities, the Fatherland Front, and mass organizations.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Gia Dinh Ward, Trieu Le Khanh, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee called on local authorities to urgently review and finalize the arrangement and assignment of personnel; leverage the role of volunteer forces, part-time officials, as well as grassroots-level fire prevention firefighting, and public security teams; mobilize volunteers to support local Public Administrative Service Centers and to encourage community participation in implementing the city's “Digital Literacy for All” program.

Gia Dinh Ward was established through the merger of Wards 1, 2, 7, and 17. It comprises 62 residential quarters, covers an area of approximately 2.76 square kilometers, and has a population of 125,946 residents.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, conducts an inspection of Saigon Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, conducted an inspection of Cho Lon and Saigon wards to assess efforts in building the great national unity bloc at the grassroots level.

Although the new administrative units have been in operation for just over two weeks, the Party Committees and Standing Boards of the newly established wards have demonstrated strong leadership and a readiness to take on their responsibilities, meeting expectations while working swiftly to stabilize operations and continuously improve the quality of public services.

He emphasized that Party-building must serve as the foundational pillar, closely integrated with the executive functions of local government and tightly connected with the great national unity bloc.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Saigon Ward, Le Thi Lan Chi, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding preparations for the Ward Party Congress for the 2025-2030 term, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc noted that the wards need to pay attention to directing the preparation of the congress and the importance of rigorous personnel work. He stressed that the drafting of the congress documents should be based on planning and population data, aiming to propose resolutions that are practical, concise, memorable, and easy to implement.

Saigon Ward was established by merging the entire area of Ben Nghe Ward with parts of Residential Quarters 5, 6, and 8, as well as sections of Quarters 4 and 10 of Da Kao Ward, and the entirety of Quarter 1 of Nguyen Thai Binh Ward. The ward covers an area of 3,038 square kilometers and has a population of 47,022 residents.

Cho Lon Ward was formed through the consolidation of Wards 11, 12, 13, and 14. It spans approximately 1.6 square kilometers and is home to around 85,000 people.

Citizens visit the Public Administrative Service Center in Saigon Ward to complete their paperwork and administrative procedures. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong, Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh