Ho Chi Minh City proactively responds to storm-related impacts

The waters from Lam Dong to Ca Mau provinces, including the waters of Ho Chi Minh City, have braced for sustained winds of 38-74 kilometers per hour from storm No.3 (Wipha).

According to the Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Center, Ho Chi Minh City will see variable clouds with intermittent sunshine during the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening, posing risks of lightning and whirlwinds.

To proactively respond and minimize potential damage from storm No. 3, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has directed heads of the city’s departments, units and local authorities to urgently implement preventive measures, prepare detailed plans for mobilizing supplies, equipment and personnel to effectively cope with the storm-related impacts.

Coastal units, localities and Con Dao Special Zone were required to have plans to ensure the safety of people and vessels operating on rivers and at sea; closely monitor and update the path of storm No. 3, and regularly inform vessel owners on the storm’s developments.

gen-n-z6826552501420-e43fe9c4f35bd77a3818f0d4bd66d304-3476-7560.jpg
A downpour at noon on July 20 caused a tree to fall on Tran Quang Dieu Street, Nhieu Loc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Minh Hai)

The Ho Chi Minh City Command, Police, Maritime Administration and Border Guard units have been instructed to ensure rapid deployment of forces, equipment, and rescue vehicles to respond swiftly to any emergencies arising from the impact of storm No. 3.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has instructed relevant units to trim trees and branches to minimize the risk of fallen trees during strong winds and heavy rain triggered by storm No. 3.

Ho Chi Minh City Green Park Company Limited is tasked with promptly handling tree-related incidents.

Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports is working with the Department of Construction to inspect and reinforce billboards and signage to prevent accidents caused by strong winds and storms.

Outdoor events such as music and stage performances are also recommended to be limited during this period.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and Saigontourist have directed the suspension of tourist boat operations in bad conditions such as huge waves and strong winds. The boat operators must strictly check safety measures before departure.

Media agencies are instructed to provide continuous updates on storm No. 3, official guidance and directives from relevant authorities to help residents proactively and safely respond.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

