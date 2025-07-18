HCMC tightens oversight to prevent construction violations

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc ordered stricter oversight of construction, urging swift action to prevent violations and avoid new “hot spots” in construction order.

A repair project on Duong Quang Ham Street, An Nhon Ward, HCMC

He directed ward, commune, and special-zone authorities to take a proactive stance in inspections, swiftly detect and prevent violations, and strictly handle infractions in construction investment activities to avert emerging “hot spots” in construction order.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong issued a document conveying the Chairman’s instructions on strengthening management of construction order across the city on July 17.

Accordingly, the HCMC Chairman tasked the Department of Home Affairs to lead and coordinate with the Department of Construction, the Department of Justice, and other relevant agencies to urgently advise and propose a framework for the decentralization of construction order management in HCMC. The framework must comply with regulations on job positions, resources, and staffing to ensure effective State administration. The directive is to be completed and submitted before July 25.

While these regulations are being finalized, the HCMC Chairman instructed the Department of Construction, in coordination with ward, commune, and special-zone People’s Committees and related units, to intensify oversight of construction activities. Authorities are to rigorously enforce accountability for organizations, individuals, agencies, and especially heads of units who neglect their duties, relax supervision, or show signs of shielding or abetting construction violations.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that local People’s Committees must proactively conduct inspections, promptly detect, prevent, and strictly deal with all violations in construction investment activities. He stressed that no new “hot spots” in construction order should emerge, and there must be no shifting of responsibility among agencies that could allow violations to go unchecked or unpunished. He also warned against any attempt to legitimize irregularities.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Thuy Doan