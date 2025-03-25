HCMC Party Chief inspects preparation for UN Vesak Day 2025

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen, inspected the preparation for the United Nations (UN) Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Binh Chanh District on March 25.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen, and delegates visited the main conference hall and areas for the organization of seminars, cultural exhibitions, lantern displays, and the logistics zone, as well as gave instructions to resolve difficulties and obstacles during the preparation process.

Earlier, on the morning of March 24, the interdisciplinary task force for the United Nations (UN) Day of Vesak Celebration 2025, led by Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs cum head of the interdisciplinary task force, Nguyen Hai Trung, surveyed the Vietnam Buddhist Academy.

The United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 is scheduled to be held at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy and Lang Le–Bau Co Cultural Park in Binh Chanh District on May 6-8 with the participation of 80 countries around the world.

The Vesak Day is expected to attract over 10,000 participants, including 1,000 international delegates consisting of heads of state, UN officials, leaders of Buddhist organizations, scholars, and researchers, and 1,000 domestic Buddhist dignitaries, monks, and nuns of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha; leaders and former leaders of the Party and State; the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees; officials of ministries; and representatives of cities and provinces across the country.

The United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 is an important diplomatic event, contributing to enhancing the role of Vietnamese Buddhism in international integration and affirming Vietnam's position and responsibility.

