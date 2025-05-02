Number of passengers at airports, bus stations sharply increasing on holidays

Roads in Ho Chi Minh City and Tan Son Nhat International Airport intensified on April 30 and May 1 as people fled urban centers for the five-day break.

Passengers line up in long queues for check-in at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

On May 1, Tan Son Nhat Airport received more than 115,000 passengers with 767 take-offs and landings. Of this total, the domestic terminal alone handled more than 60,000 passengers. Meanwhile, the newly inaugurated Terminal T3 received 41 flights and around 8,300 travelers, helping ease congestion at Terminal T1. Facial recognition technology to authenticate air passengers has been implemented in the terminal to shorten airport check-in procedures.

In addition, Tan Son Nhat International Airport has launched a free shuttle bus service for passengers transferring between Terminal 3 and Terminal 1, starting on May 1. The shuttle bus operates inside the airport’s parking area, offering a convenient transfer for connecting flights.

Operations at major terminals, particularly those of Vietnam Airlines, have been carried out smoothly despite the sharp increase in the number of travelers. Domestic routes, including flights to Hanoi and Van Don, have been moved to Terminal T3.

The seat occupancy rates were nearly 90-95 percent on the routes from Ho Chi Minh City to popular domestic tourist destinations such as Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Quy Nhon, and Da Lat. The total number of domestic flights during the holidays is expected to reach more than 7,500, presenting an average number of 685 flights per day and marking an increase of 21 percent compared to the same period last year.

On the same day, thousands of people flocked to downtown Ho Chi Minh City to enjoy a series of cultural and artistic programs on the evening of April 30, marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

According to Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1), Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) served over 210,000 passengers on April 30 and May 1.

Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station received 30,000 passengers with about 1,000 trips during the two-day break. Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station handled 60,000 travelers on May 1.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh