Travel

First direct air route between Vietnam and Africa launched

SGGPO

Noi Bai International Airport greeted the inaugural flight of Ethiopian Airlines on the afternoon of July 11 with a traditional water cannon salute.

1000006174-126-6901.jpg
A water cannon salute greets the first flight of Ethiopian Airlines.

The event marks the launch of a new direct route connecting Hanoi (Vietnam) and the capital city of Addis Ababa (Ethiopia). This is the first-ever direct air link between Vietnam and Africa.

Flight ET0678 landed safely at Noi Bai International Airport.

1000006175-1795-522.jpg
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to inaugurate the new Hanoi (Vietnam) – Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) route.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of Noi Bai International Airport Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan stated that the new route not only significantly shortens travel time but also opens a strategic corridor linking Southeast Asia and Africa, strongly boosting cultural exchange and economic–trade cooperation.

The new air route of Ethiopian Airlines will operate four flights per week using the wide-body Boeing 787-800.

Connecting to Addis Ababa, the headquarters of the African Union, the route not only facilitates travel to Ethiopia but also provides seamless access to the airline’s extensive network across Africa, Europe and the Americas.

Ethiopian Airlines has been recognized by Skytrax as the “Best Airline in Africa.”

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

first direct air route between Vietnam and Africa Ethiopian Airlines new air route Hanoi (Vietnam) – Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) route Noi Bai International Airport

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn