First direct air route between Vietnam and Africa launched

Noi Bai International Airport greeted the inaugural flight of Ethiopian Airlines on the afternoon of July 11 with a traditional water cannon salute.

A water cannon salute greets the first flight of Ethiopian Airlines.

The event marks the launch of a new direct route connecting Hanoi (Vietnam) and the capital city of Addis Ababa (Ethiopia). This is the first-ever direct air link between Vietnam and Africa.

Flight ET0678 landed safely at Noi Bai International Airport.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to inaugurate the new Hanoi (Vietnam) – Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) route.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of Noi Bai International Airport Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan stated that the new route not only significantly shortens travel time but also opens a strategic corridor linking Southeast Asia and Africa, strongly boosting cultural exchange and economic–trade cooperation.

The new air route of Ethiopian Airlines will operate four flights per week using the wide-body Boeing 787-800.

Connecting to Addis Ababa, the headquarters of the African Union, the route not only facilitates travel to Ethiopia but also provides seamless access to the airline’s extensive network across Africa, Europe and the Americas.

Ethiopian Airlines has been recognized by Skytrax as the “Best Airline in Africa.”

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong