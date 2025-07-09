Can Tho City connecting, expanding tourism development space

The People's Committee of Can Tho City convened a meeting to gather opinions on the city's 2025 economic growth scenario on July 9.

At the meeting

At the meeting, leaders from departments and agencies contributed their opinions on Can Tho City's economic growth scenario.



According to the leader from the Department of Finance, the city’s economic growth for the first six months of 2025 was estimated at 7.87 percent, exceeding the national growth rate of 7.52 percent. However, compared to the target set in Resolution No. 25/NQ-CP, the city’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth for the first half of the year remains below the projected 8.61 percent, falling short by approximately 0.74 percent.

Chairman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee, Tran Van Lau, urged the Department of Finance to promptly finalize the economic growth scenario based on the feedback from various departments and agencies for submission to the Standing Committee of the Can Tho City Party Committee.

He emphasized that the growth targets must be realistic and achievable. He further stressed that once the scenario is consolidated, the city must clearly identify the primary drivers that will fuel higher growth.

He also called on the Department of Industry and Trade to promptly investigate the underlying causes and develop solutions to alleviate difficulties faced by certain enterprises that have had to seek loans in Ho Chi Minh City.

My Khanh Tourist Village in Can Tho City

Meanwhile, the Can Tho Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism must quickly connect and expand space for tourism development through integrated chains, building upon previous linkages with the former provinces such as Soc Trang and Hau Giang.

According to the Chairman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee, the “smoke-free industry” sector still holds significant potential for growth and must be made more attractive to investors. He called for a concentrated effort on implementing solutions to develop high-tech agriculture.

He emphasized the urgency of accelerating disbursement and speeding up the progress of key construction projects, with a focus on resolving “bottlenecks” of these projects. In addition to public investment, strategies are needed to support investment resources from the locals.

By Vinh Tuong—Translated by Kim Khanh - By Vinh Tuong—Translated by Kim Khanh