Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025 is not only a world-class artistic event but also a major catalyst for the city’s tourism and economic growth.

Da Nang’s tourism sector sees major boost during DIFF 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by director of Da Nang’s Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Truong Thi Hong Hanh.

According to official statistics, during the one-month-long festival running from May 31 to July 12, local accommodation facilities received nearly 1.9 million visitors, an increase of 26 percent compared to DIFF 2024, including 70,000 international travelers and almost 1.11 million domestic tourists.

The six official nights of DIFF 2025 alone welcomed about 504,000 visitors, marking a 39 percent increase over the previous edition. This included 202,000 international visitors, up 46 percent, and 302,000 domestic visitors, up 36 percent.

The estimated revenue from accommodation, dining, and travel services during the festival period reached VND5.6 trillion (US$214 million), indicating a 45 percent year-on-year increase.

Director of Da Nang’s Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Truong Thi Hong Hanh, said that in the first half of 2025, Da Nang’s tourism sector welcomed over 8.6 million visitors, representing a 16 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. This included an estimated 3.7 million international arrivals, up 25 percent, and nearly 4.9 million domestic travelers, a rise of more than 10 percent. Revenue from accommodation, food services, and travel activities was estimated at over VND28.5 trillion (US$1.09 billion), marking a 26 percent year-on-year growth.

