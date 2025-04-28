Bus No. 109 changed its route, connecting to new Terminal 3

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport on April 28 announced the adjustment for bus route No. 109 from Saigon Bus Station to Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Accordingly, bus No.109 has been officially changed to a new route connecting Saigon bus station and Terminal T3 instead of Terminals T1 and T2.

Specifically, the route will start from Saigon Bus Station and run along streets including Pham Ngu Lao, Yersin, Tran Hung Dao, Ham Nghi, Pasteur, Vo Thi Sau, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Nguyen Van Troi, Phan Dinh Giot, Phan Thuc Duyet, 18E, and Terminal 3 in Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The return trip will start from Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat Airport and run across the streets, including C2, Hoang Hoa Tham, Cong Hoa, Hoang Van Thu, Nguyen Van Troi, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Ham Nghi, Le Lai and Saigon Bus Station.

Single-journey bus tickets cost VND5,000 (US$0.19)–VND6,000 (US$0.23) per trip. The buses are equipped with free Wi-Fi and smart electronic displays and offer multiple payment methods.

Operating hours are from 5:30 a.m. to 10:40 p.m. at Terminal T3 and from 5:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Saigon Bus Station. The bus travels 9.3 kilometers in around 45 minutes, depending on traffic conditions.

Passengers heading to Terminals T1 and T2 can take bus No. 152 between 5:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. or carry out a combination of bus No.109 and ride-hailing service after 7 p.m. Additionally, passengers can use the airport shuttle bus to travel between terminals.

Currently, the bus routes connecting to Tan Son Nhat Airport include 152 (Trung Son Residential Area – Ben Thanh – Tan Son Nhat Airport), 72-1 (Tan Son Nhat Airport – Expressway – Vung Tau Bus Station), 109 (Saigon Bus Station – Tan Son Nhat Airport), and Route 103 (Cho Lon Bus Station – Nga Tu Ga Bus Station).

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh