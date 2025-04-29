Tan Son Nhat Airport to daily receive 113,000 travelers during coming holidays

Tan Son Nhat International Airport is expected to receive more than 113,000 travelers per day during the upcoming holidays to celebrate the 50th anniversary of national reunification, Tan Son Nhat Airport Operations Center said.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the domestic terminal at least 2 hours before departure. (Photo: SGGP)

The total number of flights during the holidays is expected to reach around 710, marking an increase of over 10 percent compared to the regular flight schedule, with a focus on domestic routes. Peak days on May 2 and 4 will see up to 770 flights per day, with around 122,000 passengers, up 9 percent compared to the normal days.

Passengers should arrive at the domestic terminal at least 2 hours before departure and at the international terminal at least 3 hours in advance. They are advised to complete the online check-in process to save time.

Vietnam Airlines has been operating its domestic flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi/Van Don at Terminal T3, starting on April 19. Flights operated by other airlines continue to depart from Terminal T1 as currently scheduled.

The free shuttle buses operate from 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., with a frequency of one trip every 15-20 minutes, providing convenient transportation for passengers between terminals.

The airport will add additional youth union members to directly assist passengers from April 29 to May 4. Relevant units are working closely together to ensure efficient operations, security, safety, and service quality. In addition, the airport is coordinating with authorities such as immigration officers, air traffic management, and the meteorological center to closely monitor activities, provide accurate weather forecasts, and respond flexibly to adverse situations.

Tan Son Nhat Airport requires all service providers, airlines, taxi companies, and ride-hailing services to ensure safety and hygiene standards and offer attentive and dedicated services.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh