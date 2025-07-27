Vietnam to host prestigious Asian architecture and hospitality awards

The Asia Awards Organization (AAO) has officially announced that Vietnam will host the 2026 Asia Architecture Design Awards (AADA) and the 2026 Asia Hospitality Awards (AHA).

The events are set to take place at Dragon Pearl Cave in Quang Ninh Province, one of Vietnam’s most stunning natural wonders.

Nestled deep within limestone mountains dating back more than 150 million years, Dragon Pearl Cave is not only an emerging destination on the cultural and tourism map, but also a symbol of an Asia in constant redefinition through architecture and immersive experience.

According to the Asia Awards Organization (AAO), the organization of the 2026 Asia Architecture Design Awards (AADA) and the 2026 Asia Hospitality Awards (AHA) in Vietnam marks a significant milestone, highlighting the country's identity, creativity, and spirit of innovation in both architecture and the hospitality industry.

Mr. Tan Quee Peng, CEO of RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (Vietnam) Co., Ltd., and Chair of the Jury for the AADA 2025, emphasized that architecture and hospitality are two foundational pillars shaping Asia’s cultural memory and lived experience.

He noted that the selection of Dragon Pearl Cave as the venue for the next awards season is an inspiring declaration of Vietnam’s identity and transformative innovation at a time when the region is redefining itself.

The Asian Architecture Design Awards (AADA) and the Asian Hospitality Awards (AHA) in 2025 were held in South Korea, bringing together more than 200 architects, designers, hotel and restaurant representatives, and industry experts from 10 Asian countries. Under the theme “Vibrant Asia,” the event celebrated 63 outstanding architectural projects and honored 38 individuals and organizations in the hospitality and tourism sector.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh