Mekong Delta’s tourism products to have opportunities for growth after merger

Tourism enterprises believed that merging localities into Can Tho and nearby provinces would boost the development of the Mekong Delta’s signature regional tourism products.

On late afternoon of July 8, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho City hosted the Conference for Tourism Enterprises and Tourism Product Expo, aiming at marking the 65th anniversary of Vietnam Tourism Day (July 9, 1960 – July 9, 2025).

Among the attendees were Ms. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep, Vice Chairwoman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee along with representatives from tourism associations and businesses across the Mekong Delta.

Delegates exchange views on the sidelines of the conference.

At the event, tourism businesses and leaders from the Can Tho City Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism reviewed the development of Vietnam’s tourism industry, particularly the tourism growth of Can Tho City.

Tourism enterprises also presented their tourism stimulus programs, proposed target markets and promotional solutions, and discussed strategies for connecting travel agencies and linking high-quality service chains to attract more visitors.

They believed that merging certain localities into Can Tho City and neighboring Mekong Delta provinces would help foster the development of unique and attractive local tourism products.

Cai Rang Floating Market is a popular river tourism destination in Can Tho City that attracts much interest from visitors.

The conference also served as an opportunity for businesses to explore partnerships and strengthen tourism connections in Can Tho and the Mekong Delta region.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho City, the city’s tourism sector has achieved remarkable achievements, comprising major infrastructure projects of airports, ports, and transport networks which would have played a vital role in boosting connectivity and tourism growth across the region.

Currently, the department is working with the Tourism Association and travel businesses to launch a tourism stimulus program.

Delegates explore tourism products displayed in the conference.

The initiative has attracted participation from over 150 promotional packages and offerings, including tours, accommodations, restaurants, attractions, and entertainment services aiming at boosting the local economy and luring more visitors to Can Tho City and the Mekong Delta.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong